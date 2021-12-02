A TEENAGER from York who stabbed his "long-time" friend after a drunken fight has been locked up for 44 months.
Callum Daniel Ryan Haigh, 18, of Wheatfield Walk, Riccall, was yesterday (December 1) sentenced at York Crown Court to 44 months behind bars after a drunken fight ended with him stabbing his friend.
Haigh, 18, and his friend were socialising together on the evening of September 20, when things became heated and a fight broke out between the two men.
Haigh received minor injuries in the altercation - which ended with him stabbing his 20-year-old friend in the side, the court heard.
Haigh’s victim left the address the pair were at and knocked on the door of a nearby property to ask the resident to call him an ambulance.
He was taken to hospital and received surgery after it was found the knife wound had penetrated his kidney.
Haigh pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced to 44 months in a young offender institution.
Detective Constable Alex Dorlin, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident demonstrates how a fight can quickly turn into something much more serious when there is a knife involved.
“The victim and defendant had been friends for a long time but an alcohol-induced fall out led to one of them almost losing their life with the knife penetrating several inches through to one of his kidneys.
“I hope that Haigh’s sentencing demonstrates how seriously we and the courts take offences of this nature.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.