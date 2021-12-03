A FORMER care worker for the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust in York celebrated reaching her 100th birthday at the home's new site in the city.
Doris Bamborough, born in October 1921 in gateshead, is now a resident at New Lodge in New Earswick. Doris was formerly a relief warden at Red Lodge, the previous sire of New Lodge, in the 1980s when she moved to York. She had previously retired before moving to the city, but decided to take on the role at the Red Lodge home to offer her time to support others.
The 100-year-old celebrated reaching the milestone at the home back in October - as well as celebrating with her family at her daughter's house.
Barry Larner, activities co-ordinator at New Lodge, said: "Doris is an amazing woman - she is so sprightly.
"She loves singing and to keep active - she even lead one of our exercises recently."
Doris has two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and and one great-great grandchild.
