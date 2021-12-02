These are some of the best places to pick your own Christmas tree from a farm in the York and Ryedale area.

Nothing gets more festive than heading out to a Christmas tree farm to find your ideal real Christmas tree - and the smell of fir around your house.

Christmas trees are planted around the Spring time with dedicated farms - often family-run - across the country.

You are not only supporting local businesses when you buy a real Christmas tree from a farm but you can plant it in your garden once the holiday season is over.

Here's a list of where you can get a real tree from Christmas tree farms near York.

York Christmas Trees

York Christmas Trees is a family run business offering freshly cut Christmas trees, wreaths and decorations.

All trees are grown and nurtured by the family at Wigginton Lodge, found on Wigginton Road.

The Christmas tree farm offers free recycling for the trees in January, which get chipped and added to manure and returned to the fields to keep the soil healthy.

For those interested in cutting down waste this Christmas, York Christmas Trees uses up any leftover or unused tree foilage for wreaths - meaning there's no waste.

Customers can book online for the Pick Your Own Service at weekends - so people can choose any tree in the field and have it cut for them to take home.

Brunswick Organic Nursery

Brunswick Organic Nursery is a plant nursery doubled up as a charity based in Bishopthorpe.

All plants are nurtured all year round by the hardworking team of staff with learning difficulties.

The charity hopes to rebalance the training and work opportunities available to all.

The nursery has a selection of competitively priced pot grown and cut Christmas trees as well as non needle drop varieties, such as Nordmann and Fraser Firs.

Dawnay Farm Christmas Trees

Found at The Old Barn in Low Crankley, Easingwold, Dawnay Farm Christmas Trees has five different types of trees to choose from.

Dawnay Farm has been growing Christmas trees for the last 40 years.

Bring your wellies and walk around the farm's Christmas tree farm to find your perfect tree.

Someone will help cut the tree down for you, net it and take it to your car.

People can also reserve a tree or buy freshly cut trees.

Foss Feeds Christmas Trees

Christmas Trees York and Foss Feeds are a family run business which has been established for nearly 30 years.

You can choose your Christmas tree from a huge range of options on the farm - including low needle drop Nordmann Firs, Fraser Firs and traditional Spruce varieties.

There are a range of sizes from smaller pot grown to large cut trees - perfect for homes with less space or those who want tiny trees in every room.

Trees are set out on stands so you can view the trees and select your real tree, then staff will net the tree and carry it out to your car.

Boretree Christmas Trees

From December 4, you can find the real Christmas tree of your dreams at Boretree Christmas Trees at Askham Bryan.

This farm grows and supplies premium quality Nordmann fir Christmas Trees in size options from 3ft to 18ft!

Boretree Christmas Trees at Askham Bryan is open every Saturday and Sunday.

Moor Lane Farm Christmas Trees in Copmanthorpe

Moor Lane Farm is selling locally grown real Christmas trees in a range of sizes and shapes.

All trees are grown in 10 acres of Yorkshire's beautiful countryside.

Moor Lane Farm has a selection of non drop Nordmann fir trees available from 7.30am-7pm every day.

Newburgh Christmas Trees

Take home a piece of the Howardian Hills from this wholesale and retail grower of Christmas Trees based in North Yorkshire.

You can find Newburgh Christmas Trees in the Long Gallery ruins of Newburgh Priory - open Friday to Wednesday.

Options include the Nordmann Fir, Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce, Noble Fir and potgrown trees.