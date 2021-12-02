AN EAST Yorkshire cricket club has completed improvement works at the ground after funding from East Riding Council.
Driffield Cricket and Recreation Club have completed improvement works at their home in Kings Mill Road, Driffield, after an award of £28,803.98 from the council as part of Commuted Sums from local housing developments. The club also spent £4,000 of their own funds towards the total cost of the £32,803.98 project.
Councillor David Tucker, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said: “I am very pleased that we have been able to facilitate these awards of Commuted Sums provided by local housing developments.
"They have led to significant improvements at the club - and I wish them well for the future."
The works included replacing the out of date septic tank with a new Sewage Treatment plant - which allowed for a disabled toilet to be installed. Additional works to the changing rooms included adding a third changing room to be used for ladies’ and girls’ cricket, and to install a covered veranda in front of the changing rooms to allow spectators to sit and watch. This is also a preventative measure in case the changing rooms become out of access again during the pandemic.
