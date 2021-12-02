RESIDENTS across Selby district are being asked what events they'd like to see happening in their towns and villages.

Selby District Council is working with Social Vision, a York-based social enterprise, which is to try and understand what events and activities residents would like to see in their towns – with the aim of making them better places to live, work, play and visit.

Local artist Justin Grasty will showcase an interactive, creative exhibition in Tadcaster, Selby and Sherburn – inviting members of the public to use art to express their views and suggest ideas.

Over the course of the next week or so there will also be link-ups with local community groups, including those hardest to reach, to ensure all residents have the opportunity and confidence to stand up and have their voice heard when it comes to making changes in their local community.

Over the course of the next few months, the council say they'll be taking the conversation to the community with our team running interactive workshops .

Joe Gardham is the founder of Social Vision.

He said: “Social Vision is all about empowering local communities and unearthing what really matters when it comes to social impact, and with this project we are really excited to be working with local groups to increase the strength and resilience in the towns by asking, listening and designing activities that will reinvigorate the town centres of Selby, Sherburn and Tadcaster.”

Selby District Councillor David Buckle, lead executive member for communities, said:

“Working with Social Vision to engage with residents, will help us to understand what people would like to see in our local town centres.

“Selby, Sherburn, and Tadcaster are unique and historic towns within our district.

"This project will open many opportunities for the three towns, especially in stage two when the events and activities start.

“I encourage all residents to get involved in the upcoming conversations and share their views with us.”

The project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, through the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

To find out more on how to get involved go to: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Socialvisionsofa-112053677963800

or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/socialvisionsofa/

For those who can’t make it in-person due to various restrictions, you can fill in our online survey and submit your thoughts anonymously here: https://social-vision.org.uk/social-sofa-dec21/