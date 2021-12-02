FAMILIES in York are to benefit from an expanded city-wide holiday activity programme for children and young people during the Christmas break.
The programme is being funded through the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) - which provides healthy food and activities to the targeted children.
The Christmas sessions, which all include a daily nutritious meal, are available to children who are eligible for free school meals. They include schemes run by clubs, charities, schools and organisations including York City Knights rugby club, York City Football Club and York Theatre Royal.
Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: “The combination of colder, wetter weather and higher bills for fuel and the festive season, mean that the winter holidays can be a difficult time for some families.
“These Christmas activities follow on from successful schemes held over the summer holidays. I hope that even more children and families will benefit from this programme, which builds on fantastic work already taking place across the city.”
Parents and carers who think their children and young people might benefit from these activities should check with their school whether they are eligible, then go to: www.york.gov.uk/HAF
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.