POLICE in North Yorkshire are taking steps to focus on the safety of women on nights out in the run up to Christmas.
North Yorkshire Police superintendent Andrea Kell said: “A lot of people will be going out to Christmas parties and for nights out in pubs, bars and clubs.
“Our policing teams, working alongside council community safety and licensing officers, are actively engaging with the licensees, door staff and staff members and customers about the importance of providing a safe environment.
“This includes raising awareness about the behaviour of a small minority of men who actually or potentially pose a risk to women and girls.
“When such concerning behaviour is flagged-up to the police, we will execute our powers to stop and search these individuals and carry out arrests if necessary.
“We want everyone to feel safe while enjoying everything a night out in our towns have to offer during the festive season and beyond. This includes at the start of the night to when people are heading home on foot or using taxis.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.