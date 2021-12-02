DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays on a major road.
National Highways say that resurfacing works on the A64 from Barr Lane to Claxon have now been completed in part ahead of schedule, and the route is now open overnight.
But a spokesman for the agency said: "Please expect delays as the works are being completed in their entirety.
"We aim to complete the work at the end of next week - weather permitting."
National Highways have been resurfacing both carriageways of the A64 between York and Malton between Barr Lane and Claxton as well as part of Scotchman Lane. They’ll also be painting new road markings, replacing studs and carrying out drainage work.
The work started November 1.
National Highways Project Manager Richard Burgess said: “This work is essential to keep the A64 in a safe, smooth condition for our customers.
“For the safety of roadworkers and the public."
The A64 has been closed in both directions between Barr Lane to Claxton overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.
