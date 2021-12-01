Developers have revealed plans for a £7m residential care home and 14 houses.
LNT Care Developments, of Leeds, and Beverley-based Lovel Developments have submitted two applications covering the project on a 1.37-acre site in Market Weighton.
Lovel has already delivered a scheme to provide 49 homes and a health centre next to the proposed site.
LNT has developed about 135 care homes since 2005 in a number of locations, including York.
The company works with clients and its in-house operating business, Ideal Carehomes, to develop and design homes capable of delivering top quality care.
The proposal would provide a 66-bed care home offering residential and dementia care to the west of the medical centre in Medforth Street.
Once operational, it is expected to create up to 60 jobs with facilities including a cinema, salon, tea room, lounges and dining options.
The 14 houses will be two and three-bedroom plus two apartments.
Philip Lovel, of Lovel Developments, said: “Our previous project brought improvements to Market Weighton with a modern health centre and 49 good quality homes.
“We intend to take a similar approach to this development, keeping construction traffic away from residential areas and supporting the expansion of the community."
