Many things have changed over the last 100 years or so in Marygate, the quiet residential street behind the Museum Gardens.

Many of the 18th century houses which once leaned up against the walls of St Mary’s abbey were demolished by city engineers in the early 1800s to expose the abbey walls to view. Imagine anyone doing that today...

Demolition of 18 and 19 Marygate in the early 1900s. Picture: Explore York

Some things, however, don’t change. The distinctive shape of Marygate Tower has stood guard at the top of the street since long before photography was invented. Another constant over the last century or more has been flooding. Thank goodness for modern flood defences...

Floods in Marygate in 1982. Picture: Explore York Libraries and Archives

