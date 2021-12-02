FIVE children from a school in York have secured places in the prestigious National Children’s Orchestra (NCO).
Ethan and Tristan from St Peter’s 8-13 will join Fred, Danny and Ethan from St Peter’s 13-18 in the NCO - the only orchestral learning programme for younger children across the UK.
The national orchestra comprises of over 700 children aged 7-14 years old, and places are highly sought after.
The boys were selected following a highly competitive audition process, where they each submitted a video recording to be reviewed by a panel of judges.
Paul Miles-Kingston, director of music at St Peter’s 13-18, said: "I am so pleased for Fred, Danny and Ethan, who have recently started their journey in the third form of our 13-18 school as music award holders. They have already joined our instrumental and singing ensembles and are making a very valuable contribution in the music school."
Meanwhile Holly Craven, director of music at St Peter’s 8-13, said: "I am so thrilled for the boys, this is testament to their hard work and enthusiasm for music. They should be incredibly proud of their achievements."
The National Children’s Orchestra aims to give children an experience of the joy of orchestral playing and help them realise their full potential. The courses take place in venues across the UK, supported by an exceptional team of tutors.
