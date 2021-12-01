A MAN has been injured during an altercation between two large dogs in the York area - which meant he required hospital treatment.
The incident in the city happened near to the junction of Horseman Lane, Main Street and Church Street in Copmanthorpe between 10am and 10:30am on the morning of Sunday November 28.
North Yorkshire Police said it involved an altercation between two large dogs. A male was injured as a result of the incident between the animals and required hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, police are appealing for any persons that may have witnessed the incident to contact the force with any details they may have."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Gibson. You can also email jamie.gibson@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous when passing on any information, you can pass information to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210250748 when passing on information that could assist the force.
