A Selby housing scheme now has 500Mbps superfast broadband for its residents.
Internet service provider FibreNest celebrated the completion of the roll-out at Staynor Hall by staging an online meeting with first customer Ian Walker.
They were joined by Selby MP Nigel Adams; Liam Ronan, Group Technology Director at Persimmon Homes; Scott Waters, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire and Derek Noble of FibreNest.
The installation of the broadband follows residents complaining to Mr Adams about poor broadband speeds of 6Mbps, who then raised the issue with Persimmon. Now, 174 homes in the development are with FibreNest.
The MP said: "Fast broadband has become an essential service for people working from home and I am delighted that Persimmon Homes has retrospectively made its new FibreNest service accessible to the most recently completed homes at Staynor Hall. With previous upgrades done by Superfast North Yorkshire this means that every home at Staynor Hall can now have a superfast broadband connection”.
Ian Walker said: "As mobile phone signal in the area isn’t great, it’s brilliant to now be able to reliably use Wi-Fi calling and FaceTime to keep in touch with my family.”
