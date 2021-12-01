THE gates were closed to the public for the final time today (December 1) at the former York City football ground.

The club say that in total they saw more than 2,500 members of the public turn out at Bootham Crescent to say their farewells across two days with signage and other old merchandise and memorabilia sold to supporters.

Now some items have been taken to be put up at the club's new home, the LNER Community Stadium, with plans in place for any additional items to be auctioned off via the online store.

A spokesman said in terms of what happens at the old ground site in Clifton now: "The club is currently in advanced negotiations with Persimmon Homes and hope to progress finalising a deal in the coming weeks.

"Persimmon have completed all the groundwork ready for the sale and the club is expecting to complete the process by early next year.

"We will of course keep supporters updated once dates are agreed for handover and when the site will be demolished."

The club has already agreed in principle with Persimmon Homes and City of York Council that two roads on the housing development will be named ‘David Longhurst Way’ and ‘Keith Walwyn Walk’ – in tribute to our former players.

As The Press reported at the time last Summer, plans for 93 homes to be built on Bootham Crescent site got the goahead from City of York Council.

Historic England have worked with York City Football Club to ensure plans honour the heritage of the site.

The scheme includes a memorial garden, plans to recreate the pitch’s existing centre circle and to install a flagpole at the entrance to the open space at the heart of the development.

A section of terrace and tunnel will also be kept and there are plans to re-create the ground virtually using an app.

Ian McAndrew, development director at the football club, said at the time: “We as a club are fully supportive of the application.

“The most important thing that we have is the work with Historic England on the memorial area.”

He said any ashes in urns discovered by contractors during the works are also expected to be moved to the new memorial area.

Paul Butler, agent for the applicant, said the developers “know and understand the emotional history of the site and what it means to fans, their families and the wider city”.

He added: “We think the proposals will be utilised by Historic England in the future as an exemplary case study for similar future projects because of the detailed work that’s taken place.

“The design is focused on celebrating and safeguarding the site’s history.

“It will also deliver much needed homes for the city.”

The planning application was approved by a majority vote.