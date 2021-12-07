A WOMAN who lived near York for over 70 years celebrates her 100th birthday today with her family.
Catherine Scott, who lived at Bilton-in-Ainsty near York where she had been in the same house for over 70 years, was born on December 7 1921.
Catherine now lives at Riverside Nursing Home in Boroughbridge near her only son, Leslie Scott, after falling at her home last year.
To celebrate reaching the milestone birthday, Catherine had tea and cakes with family and friends at St Helens Church Bilton-in-Ainsty on Saturday (December 4).
During the Second World War, Catherine served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), where she met her husband of 66 years, Leslie Scott senior, who served in the merchant navy. The pair met during a black out and Leslie had to light a match to see what Catherine looked like after asking her back to his barracks.
As well as her son, the 100-year-old has four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Caroline Boyd, one of her grandchildren, said: "My grandma is lively and vivacious and keeps the staff in her old peoples home on their toes.
"She has seen and done a lot in her lifetime and loves telling us about her childhood and what life was like growing up for her."
