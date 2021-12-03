TWO new tv masts have been switched on to restore or improve TV services for more households, according to Arqiva, the company which operates Bilsdale Mast.
Viewers in the two areas, in and around Bainbridge and Kirkbymoorside (which will benefit Pickering), will need to retune their TVs if they have not already done so and will have had the main TV channels restored as a result of the switch on.
The switch on returned some services to more residents and more than 97% of households across the region have now had some TV services restored. Engineering teams are out measuring signal strengths to enable further progress.
This follows the recent switch on of masts in Loftus and Thirsk and a power boost at the upgraded relay mast at Eston Nab.
Arqiva says it is working closely with regional charities, local authorities and housing associations to reach those people whose services have not been restored.
Information, updates and advice, for example on how to retune your TV, can be found at bilsdalemast.co.uk
A dedicated freephone line for support is available on 0800 121 4828.
