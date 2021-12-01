A GUEST asked a York hotel to call their daughter and pretend to be the Tooth Fairy.

The guest, who was staying at the Travelodge in Layerthorpe asked if staff could let her know that '£20 is in the post as the Tooth Fairy is not doing house visits due to social distancing'.

Another guest at Micklegate Travelodge asked: 'Can you teach my wife on how to make the perfect bed?'

They are just a couple of the bizarre requests the York Travelodge hotel teams have been asked by customers during the last 12 months.

The hotel chain has revealed its 2021 audit of the strangest queries which also included: 'Where can I find a Fat Rascal?'.

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, has five hotels in York which are usually popular among business and leisure customers.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “Following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year, we have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our 14 hotels in Yorkshire. With more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around place names, local dishes, customs and traditions across the British regions.

“Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge - such as the time a guest staying at York Central Travelodge asked the receptionist to come and sing in the room next door to his allocated room in order to check that he had received a ‘quiet room’.”

Elsewhere in the country one customer asked where Welsh Rarebits live, and when might be the best time to see them, while another wanted to know what time the snake comes out on Snake Pass in Derbyshire.

Another customer staying at Manchester Trafford Travelodge asked whether Manchester Caviar ‘is imported from Russia’, and a couple staying at Liverpool Exchange Street Travelodge were keen to know where they could find a tasty Liverpool tart.

With weddings and receptions back after an extended hiatus, a groom’s mother staying at Solihull Travelodge asked the hotel team to help make six necklaces out of £50 and £20 for her son’s wedding. Whilst a bride staying at Birmingham Moor Street Travelodge asked the reception team to arrange 12 gondolas to take their wedding party to their wedding venue.

Travelodge hotel staff also received a host of interesting room requests.

The hotel team at Newcastle Quayside Travelodge were surprised when a customer asked for a children’s paddling pool so that their pet fish could have a spacious bed for the night.

Further down south, a guest checking into St Austell Travelodge requested a room with a large south facing window so that they could be flooded with light at dawn to recharge their aura.