A CHARITY in Yorkshire has welcomed the inclusion of vaping products as a stop smoking aid in new guidelines.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has, for the first time, included vaping products, also known as electronic cigarettes, as a recommended stop smoking aid in its newly released tobacco guidelines.
The Yorkshire Cancer Research team said it is "delighted" to see vaping included in the guidelines.
Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: "Easy and reliable access to vaping products will give more people in Yorkshire the best chance of quitting for good.”
The new NICE tobacco guidelines mean that alongside providing clear and up-to-date information about vaping products, stop smoking services should also make these products accessible to adults who want to use them to quit.
The guidelines have been changed because there is convincing evidence to show that vaping products are far less harmful than smoking and are an effective stop smoking aid.
The charity’s ‘Vaping Demystified’ documentary explores the truth about vaping and tackles common myths to provide smokers with the information they need to make an informed decision about using vaping products.
