AN obsessed cleaner who tried to "hammer to death" her former manager and her former teacher has been jailed.

Naomi Rose Wheeler, 31, stalked the cleaning manager for months, sending her messages both directly and through other members of staff, said Gerald Hendron, prosecuting, at York Crown Court.

She said she would go to the North Yorkshire holiday park where she used to work and "cause havoc".

On June 28, she told a psychologist about the manager and the teacher that "she wanted to hammer them to death", said Mr Hendron.

When he told her to stay in his consulting room and went to call police, she left and went straight to the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park near Filey despite being barred from it.

Warned by other staff of her presence, her ex-manager got into a car.

As she tried to drive away, Wheeler pulled a hammer out and tried to hit her, said Mr Hendron

Another staff member managed to disarm Wheeler.

On hearing about the death threat to her, the teacher made changes in her personal and work life to protect herself and no longer feels safe when on her own, said Mr Hendron.

She had taught Wheeler more than a decade earlier.

Recorder Simon Kealey said it was worrying that Wheeler got a "buzz" from seeing the manager's fear.

He told her: "These current offences were persistent, planned and involved a very serious credible threat to kill, which, in my view, would have been likely to have been carried out, but for the intervention of members of the public."

He passed an extended sentence of a four-year prison sentence plus a two-year extension to her parole period. He also made a lifelong restraining order barring Wheeler from contacting either the ex-manager or teacher or going to the holiday park or their home streets.

Wheeler, of Sussex Street, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill, stalking and having an offensive weapon.

Mr Hendron said Wheeler worked at the holiday park from April 2018 to October 2020 when she was found collapsed on the site after drinking Covid-19 sterilization fluid and a bottle of red wine.

For some time, she had been drinking alcohol while at work and had wrongly believed that the manager's work texts indicated the senior employee wanted a personal relationship with her.

After leaving the job, she stalked her through social media.

For Wheeler, Rukhsanda Hussain said Wheeler had mental health problems.

While in prison on remand she couldn't drink alcohol and was getting medication and treatment and had made progress with her emotional difficulties.

"She is on the road to recovery," said Ms Wheeler.

At the time of the offences, she hadn't had medication and was in an "unstable" situation.