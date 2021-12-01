THE organiser of York's Community Carol Concert says there are still hundreds of tickets available.
The concert takes place at York Barbican at 2pm on Sunday, December 12, and is set to give everyone a 'much-needed festive fillip,' says Graham Bradbury.
But he said that while all such concerts had sold out all1,450 tickets in the past, there were still about 400 available for this year's event, possibly because of Covid.
He said that with the Cazoo Snooker UK Championships being held at the Barbican until Sunday, the box office was currently open for in-person sales.
"Those having difficulty ordering on-line or calling in person can telephone 01904 708330 leaving their details and someone will return your call," he said.
He said the concert, which would be run to strict Covid guidelines, involved participants who were originally scheduled to take part in the 2020 event, which had to be cancelled because of Covid.
They included Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band, Dringhouses Primary School Choir, Clifton Green Primary School Choir, Stamford Bridge Community Choir and Steve Cassidy, with the carols conducted by musical director Mike Pratt and the concert hosted by the Rev Andrew Foster and BBC Radio York’s Adam Tomlinson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.