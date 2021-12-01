POLICE are investigating after a robbery in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Burton Stone Lane in the Clifton area of the city at about 5.30pm last night (November 30).
A police spokesman said: "The incident involved two men who were approximately 20 years old, they were both on bicycles.
"The suspects have stolen a bag from the victim. The bag contained several personal items, including high valued jewellery. The suspects were last seen entering the play park on Burton Stone Lane.
"Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hallam. You can also email phil.hallam@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210252350."
