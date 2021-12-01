Pret A Manger has further confirmed a move to York Railway Station.
The sandwich chain has submitted plans for an outlet in a former ticket office, close to the station's Sainsbury's.
The venue adds to the chain's other York branches in Parliament Street and the Designer Outlet.
Pret seeks both planning approval and listed building consent from City of York Council.
The applications include extensive renovations to the site, which has been let to Pret, and the company also plans seating outside.
Pret says their changes are designed to fit in with the existing Grade II-listed building and the setting within the Central Historic Core Conservation Area.
A pavement license is not needed as the "proposed seating areas outside of the unit (but within the station concourse) as they fall within the station building."
The company also said: "Pret's occupation will deliver investment into the heritage asset to ensure its appearance and upkeep is maintained.
It added: "Pret’s occupation of the site will ensure accessibility of the site to members of the public allowing greater visibility and exposure of this building."
In October, the Press reported Pret had begun recruitment of staff for the station outlet.
City of York Council has still to determine the application.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment