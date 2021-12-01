AN AMBITIOUS expansion drive has led to the creation of 250 new jobs - with York chosen as one of eight UK locations to receive investment.
IT consultancy BJSS has announced the jobs, bolstered by strong growth and client demand, with York chosen as a new location for the company.
The Leeds-headquartered company said the new roles would tap into the wealth of creative IT talent already available in the city to contribute towards the delivery of technology, engineering and consulting services to BJSS’ global client base.
The company will also introduce its award-winning BJSS Academy learning and development infrastructure to these eight locations in the future, providing fresh opportunities to school leavers, apprentices, graduates, and people retraining or returning to work.
Andrew Campbell, BJSS director of delivery, said: “Our UK-wide expansion brings tremendous value to local commercial and talent markets, and further demonstrates our commitment to our clients and employees across a broader geographical spread.
"It also creates fresh opportunities for professionals wishing to combine local working with BJSS’ international reach and leading hybrid working practises.”
BJSS is recruiting for software delivery roles, including platform and infrastructure engineers.
Other locations include Lincoln, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Swansea, Exeter, Reading and Milton Keynes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.