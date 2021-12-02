YORK has the third least tax dodging drivers per 1,000 residents in the UK, new research has found.
The study from Veygo analysed Freedom of Information (FOI) data to reveal the number of enforcement actions for untaxed vehicles in 2020, the overall value of unpaid tax, enforcement actions per 1000 residents and the value of unpaid tax per person, revealing the areas with the least tax-dodging drivers in the country.
According to the figures, York claimed third place with 9.38 fines per 1,000 people. The value of all unpaid car taxes in the area is £791,100, which translates to just £1.41 per person.
Meanwhile, Harrogate claimed second place with only 8.97 fines for unpaid car tax per 1,000 residents. The total value of unpaid tax here is £186,150, which equates to £1.35 per head.
Western Central London not only had the fewest enforcement actions of anywhere in the country but also had the smallest number per head, with only six fines for every 1,000 residents.
David Roberts, principal product manager from Veygo, said: "Paying your car tax is a straightforward process. Simply visit the Government website, enter your details and you will be prompted to pay the appropriate tax rate."
The data shows that Worcester is the UK’s car tax-dodging capital with the most enforcement actions per head of anywhere in the country. In 2020 there were 27.90 fines given out per 1,000 residents.
