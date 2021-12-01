TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths during the pandemic at the trust is now 713.
The trust includes both York and Scarborough hospitals.
There have been 13 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 102 people who have tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of Covid deaths in the country to 98,496.
The dates of death range from October 28 - November 30.
Their families have been informed.
