A TEXTILE artist has started a new residency at a historic North Yorkshire abbey as part of a programme of cultural events that celebrates the town it's in.

The award-winning mixed media artist, Serena Partridge , will spend the winter gathering stories and inspiration from the 900-year-old Selby Abbey and the many people who both work in and visit the site.

She will then create artwork inspired by the stories that will be displayed to the public in spring 2022. Plans for talks, tours and workshops about the artwork will also be developed to inspire people to get more involved with the project.

Malton-based Serena, said: "The residency is a brilliant opportunity for me to step outside of the traditional white gallery space and work within an unusual and historical context, which is hugely exciting and a great honour.

"I am very much looking forward to sharing and learning from the Selby community."

The artist joins as part of Selby Stories - a cultural programme for the Selby High Street Heritage Action Zone – one of more than 60 high streets in the country to receive a share of funding from Historic England, along with funding from Selby District Council.

Selby District Council’s lead executive member for health and culture, Councillor Tim Grogan, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Selby, building on what we did for the Selby950 celebrations.

"Selby Stories will showcase the history and culture of Selby and provide exciting new activities and events, encouraging residents and visitors to the town. I encourage all residents and visitors to get involved and share their inspiring stories."