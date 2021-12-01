A MAN has been injured during an altercation between two large dogs in York - which meant he required hospital treatment.
The incident happened near to the junction of Horseman Lane, Main Street and Church Street in Copmanthorpe between 10am and 10:30am on Sunday morning (November 28).
North Yorkshire Police said it involved an altercation between two large dogs. A male was injured as a result of the altercation and required hospital treatment.
Police officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, police are appealing for any persons that may have witnessed the incident to contact the force.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Gibson. You can also email jamie.gibson@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210250748 when passing on information.
