A COUPLE are transforming their garden into a winter wonderland - and hope to give York Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) a cash boost for the third year running.

Dee Moore and his wife Christine, of Templar Way, Brayton, near Selby, have filled their garden with festive lights and decorations every Christmas for the last 10 years.

Dee, a self-employed landscaper, spends many hours setting up the display featuring Santas, reindeers, stars and other festive decorations that light up every year.

Christine, 51, said: "Throughout November, whilst most of us are rushing home after a busy day, turning up the heating and cosying up on the sofa, my husband can be found soaking wet through, freezing cold, up a ladder, in the trees, or on his hands and knees outside in the garden."

But, Dee, 48, said he loves to see the look on people's faces, both young and old, when they drive down the street and see his light display.

The couple have once again decided to raise funds for the York Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) Support Group - a charity that supports the relief, care and treatment of premature and sick new born babies in the SCBU at York Hospital - with their Christmas display.

"We are lighting up our garden and house to raise money for SCBU. This is our third year of raising money for the support group and over the last two years we have raised nearly £3,000", Christine added.

Two little girls live in the same cul-de-sac as Dee and Christine - and when the youngest, Esta, was born she was 13 weeks premature and spent the first three months of her life in SCBU over the Christmas period.

Christine, who works as an IT training manager, said: "Her dad asked if we could leave our lights up for her arrival home, not thinking it wouldn't be until the end of January or beginning of February, but when they drove down the street with Esta we lit up the street.

"As Esta has grown up and her mum and dad have told her that we left the lights on for her arrival home, she and her older sister Isla have been my husband's number one fans. Every night they come over to feed the animated reindeer with magic food - glitter.

"So, when we were asked one year to try to raise money for charity, we both instantly said, York SCBU."

The official switch on of the Moore's Christmas light display will take place on Friday (December 3) at 6pm - when they will be joined by Selby Santa on his sleigh.

Their fundraising page for York SCBU can be accessed by clicking here.