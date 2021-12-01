YORK'S Christmas market has been listed in the top 25 most picturesque festive markets in Europe.

Out of over 600 markets that take place across the UK and mainland Europe, York came in at number 19 with 6,446 posts on Instagram using the market's hashtag.

The market opened on November 18 this year and has 68 alpine chalets spread across Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, allowing visitors to view and buy a range of unique gifts, seasonal food and drinks and local produce.

Among those are York Gin, Taste of Yorkshire, Shambles Kitchen, KREP, and Sloemotion and independent designers and craftspeople such as Millie’s Designs and Staves Art.

Thor’s Tipi is also back offering hot beverages along with refreshments by Yuzu Street Food.

The research, which was carried out by campervan sharing platform PaulCamper, found that Zagreb’s Advent is the most photographed Christmas market, followed by London’s Christmas at Kew in second and Manchester Christmas Market in third.

Unfortunately two of the top ten, Bath Christmas market and Leeds Christmas market, won’t be taking place this year, however with Edinburgh’s Christmas market, Manchester Christmas market and Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland all in the top five and confirmed to be on this year many markets on the list across the UK are in full swing.

Steven Hagenah, UK Country Lead for PaulCamper said: “Christmas is back on and after the disappointment of being stuck inside during the festive season last year, there is no doubt that people will be eager to get out and experience as much festive cheer as possible.

“These Christmas markets offer exactly that! Hiring a campervan, setting off on a road trip and experiencing different traditions across the country or even across mainland Europe is certainly an unforgettable festive adventure.”

You can find the full data and methodology here: https://paulcamper.co.uk/magazine/christmas-markets/

The St Nicholas Fair will remain open until December 23. It is open Sunday to Thursday between 10am and 6pm and Friday and Saturday between 10am to 8pm.