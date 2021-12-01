FOLLOWING a sell-out show in York this November, a renowned comedian and TV panel host has added an extra date at the venue.
Jimmy Carr has added an extra date at York Barbican for his 'Terribly Funny' world tour on April 15 2022.
Featuring all new material for next year, Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But, they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.
After establishing himself as a stand-up comedian, Jimmy Carr has become a national TV favourite as the host of multiple successful television panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
He has also created two highly successful Netflix original stand-up specials by recording Funny Business at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2015, followed by The Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits in 2019.
Jimmy Carr’s highly anticipated third Netflix stand-up special, His Dark Material, will debut on the streaming platform on Christmas Day.
Get tickets for Jimmy Carr's 'Terribly Funny' at York Barbican on the venue's website at: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk
