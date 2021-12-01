DO you recognise this man?
Officers are investigating a public order offence that happened on a train at Darlington station and have released an image in connection with the incident.
At around 7.10pm on Saturday October 2, two women in their 70s were travelling on a train, when a group of young men boarded the train at York station.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "The group was making lewd comments and the women asked them to stop.
"They then became verbally abusive and threatening towards the women, leaning over them in a threatening way."
On arrival at Darlington, the group got off the train and one man went to the window where the ladies were sat and simulated a sexual act towards them and spat at them.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 144 of 05/10/21.
Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.