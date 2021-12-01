A CHURCH in Holgate will be holding a special memorial service in early December.

St Paul’s Church on Holgate Road will be hosting a Light in the Dark service on December 4 to commemorate what has been lost over the past year.

Such a service is something that St Pauls have held early in December for several years now as it provides an opportunity for the people to remember something dear to them.

The service will see names of those who have recently had funerals at the church read out to the crowd and they will also read other names if they are requested.

There will be an opportunity for those attending to light a candle to remember those they miss.

This year’s service will be especially important as it will be looking back across the past two years in which many have struggled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

After a time in which people have struggled with wellbeing, money and work the event will offer people a chance to look forward to the future.

The service will be held on Saturday, December 4 at 10.30am.