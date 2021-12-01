A MAN has been arrested after a police chase.
North Yorkshire Police say officers from the Operational Support Unit spotted a vehicle on Wednesday night (November 29) suspected to be using cloned registration plates.
They attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop but the man driving made off towards Harrogate and a pursuit ensued.
A police spokesman said: "The vehicle drove at speed attempting to evade officers through various residential areas with no thought for the safety of pedestrians or other drivers, at one point mounting the pavement and another driving through a red light.
"Thankfully, we were able to bring the car to a stop after a short time, preventing the driver from putting anyone else at risk.
"The 23-year-old driver was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance, plus his vehicle was seized.
"He has now been released on bail to appear in court next month."
