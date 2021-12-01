A TEENAGER has been arrested after an attack on a man in a York street.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault occurred in Jute Road in Acomb at around 3.30pm last Tuesday (November 23) when a large group of youths were following two men and a boy before one of the men was assaulted.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released under investigation.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"And we would specifically like to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of the assault or has any footage of the incident.
"If you have any information that could assist our investigation please email email 001596@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stuart Hodge.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210247427."
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man has been arrested after a police chase.
North Yorkshire Police say in that occasion officers from the Operational Support Unit spotted a vehicle on Wednesday night (November 29) suspected to be using cloned registration plates.
They attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop but the man driving made off towards Harrogate and a pursuit ensued.
A police spokesman said: "The 23-year-old driver was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance, plus his vehicle was seized.
"He has now been released on bail to appear in court next month."
