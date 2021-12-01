MORE snow is forecast tonight in Ryedale and on the North York Moors.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says sleet and snow showers will sweep eastern areas of North Yorkshire through the night, carried in on strong northerly winds.
It says towns in Ryedale, such as Pickering and Malton, will see sleet showers this evening but the sleet will turn to snow by midnight, and light snow showers will continue until about 11am tomorrow.
Villages on the moors such as Goathland are likely to see heavier snow showers.
Areas to the west, such as York, are more likely to escape the snow showers, say forecasters.
