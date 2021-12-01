FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire overnight.

Minutes after midnight in the early hours of this morning (December 1) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to a fire Knaresborough.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Knaresborough responded to reports of three pallets on fire outside an industrial premises.

"The pallets, which were holding carpet cut offs were extinguished using a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

"The cause is believed to have been self combustion from glue within carpet cut offs."