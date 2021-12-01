A NUMBER of flood alerts are in place this morning.
The Environment Agency has released a flood alert for the Upper River Ouse in York. There are also Flood Alerts in place for the lower Swale and Ure and the upper and lower Wharfe as well as tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby.
River levels have risen as a result of snow-melt, and additional rainfall overnight last night (November 30).
A spokesman for the agency said: "Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible from 6am this morning.
"Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.
"We expect river levels to remain high tomorrow.
"We plan to operate the Foss Barrier today (December 1). Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."
