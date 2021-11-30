AT LEAST 38 Afghan refugees are to come to York as part of a Government resettlement scheme.

City of York Council's co-ruling LibDem party said that since the announcement that NATO military forces would withdraw from Afghanistan, the council had started work alongside the Home Office and Ministry of Defence to support those fleeing the violence and conflict.

"Migration Yorkshire has announced their fair share figures across the region, which will see York welcome at least 38 Afghan refugees in the coming years," said a spokesperson.

"The council will provide support along with Refugee Council and local charities such as RAY (Refugee Action York) and York City of Sanctuary.

"One family has already been welcomed to York through the programme, with more families expected to arrive in January."

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Lib Dem executive member for culture, leisure & communities, said York had a proud record of providing sanctuary to those in need.

"Our city has given a home to 81 refugees under the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme for refugees of the conflict in Syria, and we know local communities will welcome those escaping the terror of Taliban too," he said.

“We are ready and willing to give safety and a new life to those fleeing unimaginable danger. The council is working hard to support as many people as possible but is exclusively guided by the allocations made by Migration Yorkshire, the regional migration partnership.

“Council staff are working around the clock so that we are ready to give refugees the sanctuary and safety they need.

"Currently, together with local partners, we are identifying the key needs of those individuals and families who will make York their new home.”

The spokesperson said the Yorkshire & Humber region would be resettling nearly 1,000 individuals, out of an estimated national total of around 12,000, which had been calculated by Migration Yorkshire as a ‘fair share’ by population size.

"Migration Yorkshire is a local authority-led partnership provides strategic leadership and local support across the Yorkshire and Humber region working with national, regional and local partners Migration Yorkshire manages the regional Afghan Resettlement Programme- www.migrationyorkshire.org.uk," they said.

"The Refugee Council works to transform the lives of those who are seeking safety in Britain. For 70 years, we have directly supported and empowered refugees in Britain to lead safe, dignified and fulfilling lives. For more information go to www.refugeecouncil.org.uk."

They said the council had been receiving many offers of support over the last few months, which were greatly appreciated.

"They will be communicating with residents and businesses to provide information on how best to help our effort locally," they said.

"Housing is of course a priority - landlords or any residents with available accommodation are urged to email refugeesupport@york.gov.uk."