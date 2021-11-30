THE best of business in the region was celebrated at The Press Business Awards 2021.

Almost 300 people attended a glittering black tie ceremony at York Racecourse where Theresa Brindley and Paul Cusik, of Pocklington-based I Love Zero, won the coveted title of The Press Business of the Year.

They launched their ethically-conscious shop in 2020 after the Covid-19 lockdown gave them time to reflect with Theresa, a primary school teacher who had wanted to have a shop for some time, concluding: "If not now, when?"

They were the big winners on the awards night, which was sponsored by Langleys Solicitors.

Don't miss The Press on Wednesday for a special souvenir supplement on the awards ceremony.