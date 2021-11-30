A MAN has been injured in crash between a bus and a taxi near a York Park & Ride site.
The collision happened at just before 2.45pm today in Hull Road, near the entrance to the Grimston Bar Park & Ride site.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a man, understood to be from the taxi, had been taken to York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its York and Acomb crews, along with the Tadcaster Heavy Rescue unit, attended the collision and found everyone out of the bus on arrival.
It said the male driver of the car was trapped inside, and oxygen was administered to him by the crew, who used hydraulic cutting equipment to allow access for his safe release.
