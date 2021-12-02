RECRUITMENT is underway for a new all-day brunch and coffee cafe in the city centre.

Rise plans to open by January 5 in the former Rise and Shine living store at 44 Fossgate.

The venture first began in Preston in October 2019, with TripAdvisor now rating it as one of the best cafe/restaurants in the city.

It was founded by Jack Swire and Leigh Norton who between them have 35 years of experience in hospitality, including several years working together.

Jack told the Press: "Leigh's worked in a variety of restaurants around the UK. I worked in strong independents but heavily evening lead which helped us decide on opening a brunch cafe as we struggled to mind a good brunch after a long lie in on a Monday.

"Our big belief is were always great food, the best coffee & unreal service. If you hit those three points, it can’t go wrong!"

He continued: "Our venues are modern and aesthetically pleasing. Everything is home made and we use locally sourced produce from people local to our venues! We know all our suppliers personally and everything is important. Our service definitely sets us apart. We’re huge on everyone just enjoying themselves."

Jack says the business partners have been regular visitors to York.

He said: "We loved York, the vibe is unique, super friendly and we felt like it suited us. It’s definitely a little further than we planned but we want to be in places we love and can be apart of the DNA of the areas - York definitely gave us that feeling.

"We also love Fossgate feeling like a foodie hub. Plenty of independent venues and we think its a hotspot for York."

The pair hope to hire around 15 full and part-time staff.

Jack continued: "It probably seems a lot but we take plenty of staff on because we’ve found in hospitality time off becomes a distant dream and that's not what we’re about. We want our team to work with us and live a life outside of work. Life is to be enjoyed!

"We have nights off, great staff perks and morale. We always have plenty of staff so time off is never a problem and we always guarantee birthdays off."

Rise is staging a recruitment day on December 6 at SPARK in the event space during 1-4pm. Email eyup@risebrunch.co.uk for details.

Jack said: "A friendly hello and some info about them is all we need!"

He added: "We have a little saying:‘A chance to eat out without stressing out. This is what we eat when we’re catching up and when we’re slowing down. Digging in before the day ahead or looking back on the night before.'"