A SMALL shop on a big mission to cut waste was the outright winner of The Press Business Awards 2021.

Thunderous applause followed the announcement that I Love Zero in Pocklington had taken the overall crown of business of the year.

In a change to tradition, judging for the top prize was put in the hands of the 270 guests at the ceremony.

Fellow business figures and guests, including York’s civic party, were invited to vote for their favourite category winner at the end of the night via a text message to a dedicated hotline.

It was a nailbiting countdown to the big reveal, when a leaderboard above the stage displayed the results.

I Love Zero secured the most votes, followed closely by Sherbutt House, also in Pocklington, whose story stole the show earlier in the evening.

Theresa Brindley and Paul Cusick, with Tim Cross, from sponsor Langleys Solicitors, presenting the overall Business of the Year award Picture: David Harrison

The zero waste shop was set up by former primary school teacher Theresa Brindley and her partner Paul Cusick in 2020, and quickly outgrew its premises and relocated in July 2021 to Market Street.

The outlet, a labour of love for the couple, offers people an alternative to buying dry and household goods from supermarkets in packaging. Customers can take their own containers, purchase them in store or ask for a paper bag to help cut waste.

The shop stocks local products, including those from fellow finalists such as Choc Affair.

The relocation enabled the team - which includes the support of the couple’s three children, who helped decorate the premises - to increase their stock and give more choice to the growing number of ethically conscious shoppers.

Theresa’s stunned response to I Love Zero scooping overall business of the year was simply: “Wow!”

Paul added their heartfelt thanks to everyone who had voted for them, and to the shop’s supporters.