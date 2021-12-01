THE Press Business Awards 2021 will be a hard act to follow - though preparations are already taking place for the 2022 finals night.

The occasion this year was special not just because it was the 30th anniversary of the awards which set a benchmark for entrepreneurial excellence when they were established.

The awards night also celebrated a diverse group of finalists from different sectors whose stories deserved to be in the limelight.

The winners of each category have all triumphed in the face of economic adversity following 18 months of unprecedented challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the glitz and glamour of the night in our photo gallery.

They are all regional heroes in our business community - innovators, leaders, sustainable champions, creative thinker - and ones to watch on the road to recovery and revival.

Guests at the drinks reception ahead of The Press business Awards ceremony at York Racecourse Picture: David Harrison

The 270 guests at York Racecourse were welcomed by host and TV presenter Colin Hazelden, with Archbishop Holgate’s School Unity Choir kick-starting the evening which also featured a witty performance by York poet Hannah Davies.

Archbishop Holgate's Unity School Choir.

Performance poet Hannah Davies

David Coates, regional managing director Newsquest (North), who attended the first ever Press Business Awards, said much had changed since then.

David Coates, regional managing director Newsquest (North)

The internet had revolutionised how we live, communicate and work - but had initially posed an existential threat to the newspaper business, with people able to bypass printed newspapers and source news in a new way, he said.

But the internet and social media such as twitter and Facebook had posed more of a threat to ‘the truth’ than to The Press’s existence, he added.

"Without trained journalists, such as those at The Press, who work tirelessly to get to the truth, all that’s left is spin, misinformation and fake-news on the social media platforms," he said.

"And during the tough times in the last year or so, the value of their journalism to society has never been more clearly demonstrated.

"Our reporters report the facts and we actively campaign on the issues that matter to you, your families, your businesses and your community. Our whole team in York won’t stop reporting the facts, backing this great city and supporting and celebrating you and your achievements."

David added: "The businesses represented here tonight will help our economy power out of the pandemic into a future that’s every bit as bright as the last 30 years since we started these celebrations."

Tim Cross, of headline sponsor Langleys Solicitors, said the 30th anniversary of the awards was 'in itself, a testament to the strength and value of the region’s economy'.

Tim Cross, of headline sponsor Langleys Solicitors

They also gave people a chance to reflect on an 'undeniably tough' year, recognise the successes and help us look forward, he said.

Unique circumstances presented by the pandemic had 'placed monumental strain on business owners, leaders and employees', he said.

"But there have also been many moments of excellence from the region’s businesses, who have adapted remarkably well to the challenges. For all the adversity, it is clear that many of you see an exciting new chapter on the horizon."

He said The Press Business Awards were the perfect way to celebrate everyone who has embraced the challenges we face, and who will help ensure the area continues as a hive of activity and opportunity."

In a change to tradition, the overall business of the year was voted for by guests on the night.

Guest speaker Greg Dyke, chair of Make It York, also congratulated all the finalists and winners: "Well done to everyone who got through it. There were moments of it when some of us thought we might not."