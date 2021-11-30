FREE parking is being offered to support businesses in a North Yorkshire town.
Selby District Council has announced free parking in its car parks in Selby on the Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas, including December 4, 11 and 18.
The move is part of efforts to encourage festive shoppers to spend their money with local independent businesses.
Council leader Cllr Mark Crane, said: “Retailers across the district have worked hard to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and make their premises safe and secure. We have a really fantastic range of retailers in our district who I hope residents will support at this busy time of year.”
There are no changes to waste and recycling collections over the Christmas period.
As usual, garden waste collections stop with no collections from Friday, December 17 until Tuesday, January 4.
The council’s phone lines and non-essential services will close on Christmas Eve at 12 noon and reopen on Tuesday, January 4. The council will focus on providing emergency services for people who need them most in the period between Christmas and New Year. For emergency incidents phone 01653 600941.
The council's online services can be accessed 24 hours a day.
