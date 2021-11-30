ALMOST a quarter of customers emerging from a York city centre supermarket today had no facial covering - despite new rules making it compulsory.
A Press snapshot survey of 50 people leaving Tesco's convenience store in Piccadilly found only 38 were wearing a mask or scarf, with 12 uncovered.
However, the numbers going without masks or scarves was still significantly down on October 24, when a similar survey found two thirds had abandoned them following the relaxation of the rules in July.
The Government has made masks compulsory again in shops and on public transport from yesterday, amid concern about the new Omicron Covid variant.
Theresa Anderson and Sue Barnard, from Bridlington, said yesterday they had worn masks throughout, and thought making them compulsory again was a 'good idea, as it could reduce the spread.'
But maskless Chris Taylor, of York, said he thought the change was 'overkill, as per usual.'
