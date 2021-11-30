A POPULAR market is set to take place twice in the run up to Christmas, with special treats in store for the festive season and extra stalls planned.

The entirely volunteer-run market made a hugely successful return on November 6 after an 18-month Covid-enforced absence, welcoming 960 visitors and raising nearly £1,500 for good causes.

A community café raised more than £600 for Scackleton Action Group and Scackleton Church, almost £500 went to the Royal British Legion through the sale of poppies and a book about army life written by Hovingham resident Rob Thompson, while a tombola raised over £300 towards the upkeep of the popular Hovingham Village Playground.

Buoyed by those successes, the market will expand to 40 stalls for two pre-Christmas dates, opening between 10.30am and 1.30pm this Saturday and on Saturday December 18. .

Visitors can expect more of the finest local produce, arts and crafts in the grounds of and inside Hovingham Village Hall, providing the perfect opportunity to shop for quality Christmas gifts and food and drink from local, independent producers.

There will be a celebratory atmosphere at both markets with live music performed by Swinton and District Excelsior Band. The special Christmas market on Saturday, December 18 will also feature a donkey with mistletoe for sale in aid of Parkinson’s UK, as the village Christmas tree forms a festive centrepiece.

Graham Mason, Chair of the Hovingham Village Market Committee said: “The successful return of Hovingham Village Market exceeded our expectations. We are so grateful for the fantastic support shown by the local community, and all our stallholders, visitors and volunteers.

“Our December dates promise to be just as special, with extra stalls and on Saturday, December 18 in particular lots of festive fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone along.”

The market’s community café will be run by and will raise proceeds for Hovingham Tennis Club this Saturday (December 4) and Hovingham Church on December 18. Also this Saturday there will be a toy collection in aid of Hovingham Village Playgroup. Donations of toys are welcome.

Elsewhere in the village, Hovingham’s Christmas countdown also sees a Christmas carol concert held, with all welcome at All Saints’ Church on Saturday, December 11 from 5pm. For tickets, priced £10, call 01653 628386.

Hovingham Village Market is usually held on the first Saturday of each month, excluding January. The first market day of 2022 will be Saturday 5th February.

Face masks are optional at outdoor stalls but are encouraged to be worn in crowded spaces and must be worn when visiting stalls inside the Village Hall, which will be kept well-ventilated at all times.

The number of market stalls has been temporarily reduced from pre-pandemic levels, giving visitors more space to move between stalls. Visitors are asked to use hand sanitiser at the market entrance. Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms is asked not to attend and to follow government advice on self-isolation.

Visitors are asked to park considerately, avoiding residents’ driveways and grass verges to prevent any unnecessary damage. The post code for SatNav is YO62 4JU.

For more details about Hovingham Village Market, visit www.hovingham-market.org.uk or follow us on Twitter @hovinghammarket and Facebook @TheHovinghamVillageMarket