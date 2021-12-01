ONE visitor has been jailed for half a year and another banned from York for a year at the city’s magistrates court after both attacked people in the city during the summer holidays.
Warren Shield, 41, of Bewick Croft, Coventry, denied a charge of causing actual bodily harm to his partner and assaulting a man but was convicted at a trial.
He was jailed for 26 weeks and was made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting his partner directly or indirectly other than through a solicitor for matters regarding the ending of their relationship. It also bans him from going to any road where he believes her to be living.
The order lasts for the rest of his life.
He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Both his offences happened on Monday, August 23.
Jason Harry Plaice, 28, of Wilton Avenue, Dormanstown, Redcar, Cleveland, was banned from coming within the York Outer Ring Road for a year.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in George Hudson Road on the August Bank Holiday and was given the ban as part of a 12-month community order.
He was also ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation.
