A YORK-BASED disability football team are celebrating after winning a national competition with a last-minute goal - taking them into the final of another cup next year.

North East and Yorkshire Disability FC (NEYD) were victorious in the 2021-22 National Cerebral Palsy Cup - with scorer Joe McKechnie netting his first goal in four years, curling the ball into the top corner in the final game of the competition against Norwich.

Speaking after the victory, Joe, who is an inclusive sports community officer for Hambleton Council said: "Norwich had won their three previous games that day so only had to avoid defeat to win the trophy.

"As the game went on we started to think it wasn’t going to be our day, but when the ball fell to me in the final minute I thought there was nothing to lose so went for goal.

"I’m not really known for my goals so I think there was a bit of shock when the ball went in. If you’re going to go so long without a goal, a last minute winner in the national cup isn’t a bad way to break your drought.

“We’re so thankful for all of the help and sponsorship we receive to keep going. It means that we can compete in events like Saturday’s cup competition.”

The victory means the team, which is sponsored by law firm Irwin Mitchell, will now compete in the FA Disability Cup Final weekend in June next year against the winners of the Cerebral Palsy Football League.

The FA Disability Cup final is the "showpiece" event for disability football in the UK. The cup competition gives the clubs that are involved the chance to highlight their development and promote their own journey to the final, while also helping to raise awareness of the opportunities available within their own specific sport or leagues at a number of different levels.

The cup victory continues a successful season for NEYD. They are currently in second place in the National Cerebral Palsy League – winning three, drawing one and losing one of their first five games with five games left to play in the current season.

The club have both a senior and junior team. The senior team is made up of players with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or who have suffered a stroke, while the junior squad is made up of players with a range of disabilities and is no longer cerebral palsy specific. Both teams are open to anyone across the North East and North Yorkshire catchment area who are eligible to join.

Further details on the club, which trains weekly at York Sports Village, can be found on its Facebook page or emailing: northeastyorkshirecpfootball@outlook.com.