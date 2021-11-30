A PASSENGER faces a £528.50 court bill as a result of his journey by rail between York and Edinburgh.
Giang Nguyen didn't pay his fare for his journey on CrossCountry Trains last summer.
The 22-year-old from Ambrose Street, off Fulford Road, York, did not attend Newcastle Magistrates Court to answer a charge of fare dodging.
He was convicted in his absence of travelling between York and Edinburgh on a Cross Country train on June 24 without paying a fare of £95.50.
He was fined £220, ordered to pay Cross Country £95.50 compensation, prosecution costs of £179 and a £34 statutory surcharge, totalling £528.50.
