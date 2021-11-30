Yorkshire law firm Lupton Fawcett has strengthened its corporate team with the appointment of two solicitors.

Rachel Faulconbridge and Danielle Gibbon both join the firm as newly qualified corporate solicitors, furthering the team’s strength in depth whilst continuing to drive Lupton Fawcett’s commitment to development and diversity.

Lupton Fawcett’s reputation for providing excellent corporate legal advice and services is showcased in the latest legal rankings. The corporate team was promoted to Band 2 by Chambers UK 2022 and is led by partner Giles Clegg who is also ranked in Chambers.

Giles said: “I am delighted to welcome Rachel and Danielle to the corporate team. We have seen a significant increase in deal flow in the second half of the year. Rachel and Danielle join a team that is committed to outstanding client service and has a structured training programme that promotes development of all members of the team.

“The new Chambers ranking moved us up a band, demonstrating our success and progression as a team. To be awarded the ranking whilst dealing with the impact of the pandemic is a real achievement. We have a very strong pipeline of work going into next year and remain committed to recruiting outstanding corporate lawyers at all levels into the team.”

The Chambers UK 2022 guide ranks Lupton Fawcett in another three practices areas – employment, family and intellectual property. The firm is also recently included in The Times Best Law Firms 2022.

